The Israeli jets have attacked areas in Deir Al-Zoor and Al-Bokamal in eastern Syria , a syrian military source said .

According to the military source , the Israeli jets have attacked that areas at 01:10 am ( syrian time )

sources told Muraselon News that the attack Targeted Harabish check point in Dier zore city , and points in Al-Houseneha and areas in Al-bokamal

Details to follow