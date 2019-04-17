Trending
Syrian Army captures southwest Aleppo town where jihadists executed several…
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has announced the capture of an imperative town in southwestern Aleppo that was the…
Map update: Syrian Army rips open militant lines amid renewed operation in north…
The Syrian Army has renewed its ground operation in the northwestern Syrian province of Hama , scoring a new…
Syrian Army captures strategic town, enters new region in northwest…
The Syrian Arab Army has imposed full control over strategic and rebel stronghold of Hwaiz in the northwestern…
Syrian Army News | Syrian Army captured Kafr Nabudah, advance forward…
The Syrian Arab Army imposed full control over the strategic town of Kafr Nabudah in the northwestern countryside…
Syrian Army News | Syrian Army foils militants counter-attack in…
Syrian Arab Army has foiled militants counter-attack toward the recently captured areas by the army in northern…
Syrian Army thwarts new militants infiltration bid in Lattakia [MAP]
The Syrian Army units supported by National Defense Forces (NDF) have foiled new militants infiltration attempt on…
Hard-line militants breach Russia-Turkey deal as Syrian troops foil…
Northern Hama militants keep breaking the recently reached Russia-Turkey deal of de-militarized zone around the…
Map update: Syrian military squeezes ISIS in small pocket east of…
The government troops keep battling the terror group of the Islamic state (ISIS) in the Syrian desert, tightening…
In Video : Armenia scores direct hit on Azerbaijani drone
The Armenian forces managed to shoot down an Azerbaijani drone that was flying over their positions in the Karabakh region. Footage captured from the area showed the moment that the Armenian missile hit the Azerbaijani drone, causing a…
pics .. Syrian Army shoots down Turkish Bayraktar drone near Idlib
The Syrian air defenses destroyed a Turkish Bayraktar drone that was approaching their forces in the western countryside of aleppo on Monday. military source told muraselon news , the Syrian military spotted a Turkish drone attempting to…
Syrian Army Warns Against Airspace Violations
on Saturday, the Syrian Army warned that its air defences would shoot down any aircraft violating the country's airspace. "Any aircraft which violate Syria's airspace will be treated as enemy military targets...They will be tracked…
Video : Turkish Army’s Military Convoy Burning Near Saraqib Following Syrian Army Strikes
The video shows the Turkish Army’s military column burning west of the town of Saraqib. This column was destroyed by Syrian Army artillery strikes in response to the Turkish military’s attempt to protect al-Qaeda-linked militants in the…
Russian Mod : Israel’s air strike at Damascus could have affected passenger plane
An Airbus-320 with 172 passengers on board could have been targeted by Syrian missile defense systems because of Israel's air strikes at Damascus suburbs on February 6, the plane was escorted out of the danger zone and assisted in landing…
In Video : Syrian mercenaries filmed heading to Libya
Mercenaries from the Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” (SNA) were filmed recently heading to Libya to assist the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA). In the video shared on social media, several militants can be seen…
In Video : Houthi forces shoot down Saudi Apache Helicopter
The Houthi forces shot down a Saudi military plane near the Saudi-Yemeni border on Friday, resulting in the death of all personnel on board. According to the official media wing of the Houthi forces, their troops shot down a Saudi Apache…
Hezbollah launches a missile at an Israeli Drone ( video)
A Beirut-based TV channel Al-Mayadeen reported on Thursday that an Israeli Drone had been brought down in Southern Lebanon. According to a military spokesman, the UAV was was brought down near the town of Nabatiyeh. The Israel Defence…
