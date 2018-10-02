Syrian Army activates first S-300 battery in Syria – report

The first battery of the Russian-made S-300 air-defense missile system has come into service, Russian media reported on Tuesday.

“According to local sources, the first battery of the anti-aircraft complex S-300 came into service with the Syrian Arab Army” ANNA news agency tweeted.

Russian Minister of Defense said to send new anti-aircraft missiles to Syria, a week after Syrian forces accidentally shot down a Russian aircraft Il-20 during an Israeli air strike, on September 17.

Russia has blamed the incident on Israel and said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used the Russian Il-20 as a shield. The Israeli side has refuted these statements, saying that they had notified the Russian side in due time.