Syrian Army activates first S-300 battery in Syria – report

Syria News
سوريا - S-300

The first battery of the Russian-made S-300 air-defense missile system has come into service, Russian media reported on Tuesday.

“According to local sources, the first battery of the anti-aircraft complex S-300 came into service with the Syrian Arab Army” ANNA news agency tweeted.

Russian Minister of Defense said to send new anti-aircraft missiles to Syria, a week after Syrian forces accidentally shot down a Russian aircraft Il-20 during an Israeli air strike, on September 17.

Russia has blamed the incident on Israel and said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used the Russian Il-20 as a shield. The Israeli side has refuted these statements, saying that they had notified the Russian side in due time.

Read More : Officially : Russia delivers S300 missile system to Syria- MoD

You might also like
Syria News

US-Backed Forces in Raqqa on Alert after Intensified Attacks by Unknown Gunmen

Syria News

Israel will continue strikes in Syria despite S-300 missile system delivery: Minister

Syria News

Russian Military: Ceasefire Breaches in Idlib De-Escalation Zone Continue

Syria News

Notorious Terrorist Commander Killed by Unknown Gunmen in Northwestern Syria

Comments are closed.

More Stories

US-Backed Forces in Raqqa on Alert after Intensified Attacks…

Israel will continue strikes in Syria despite S-300 missile…

Russian Military: Ceasefire Breaches in Idlib De-Escalation…