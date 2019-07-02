Russia tests ‘satellite killer’ anti missile system ( Video )

The Russian Ministry of Defence tested a new anti missile system in Saryshagan firing range, as shown by a video released on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the MoD, the test was completed successfully and the missiles accurately struck their targets.

The MoD did not disclose any further information about the test.

The anti-missile system shown in the video is believed to be an A-235 Nudul (“satellite killer”); it was first unveiled in 2014. The A-235 is supposed to succeed the A-135 Amur, which is still in service.

Below is another video showing the A-235 being tested earlier this year