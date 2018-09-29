Lavrov puts Idlib militants in two inevitable options.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that there were many speculations about dealing with Idlib terrorists.

“For the fate of the Al-Nusra Front terrorists in Idlib after the signing of the Russian-Turkish agreement, there were a lot of information that they could be transferred to other hot spots like Afghanistan,” he said in a response to reporters’ questions on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“All this is unacceptable, terrorists to face two options, either to eliminate them or to prosecute them.”

Lavrov said Turkey has committed itself to separate the opposition, which is ready to participate in the political process, from the terrorists of the Al-Nusra Front, expressing the hope that Ankara will complete the its mission despite all difficulties.

In response to a question on the Syrian constitution, Lavrov said, “It is very important to be very careful in choosing the members of the Constitution Drafting Committee. They will represent civil society and therefore they must be accepted by the government and the opposition alike.”

“We will insist not to rushing. Of course, the postponement should not be postponed indefinitely, but here the most important, the quality of the members of the constitutional committee, and not to set an artificial date.

Recently, the Russian and Turkish presidents have reached an agreement on Idlib to establish a demilitarized zone for a distance of 15-20 km in the embattled province.

For its part, Damascus welcomed the agreement, stressing that it is only a temporary agreement as all the territories of the Syrian Arab Republic will be liberated from terrorism.